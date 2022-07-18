Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to a Las Vegas chapel and got married

Bennifer, the couple name for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, made headlines after tying the knot in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter OnTheJLo, where she shared details of the nuptials with her fans, per NPR.

The pair went to Vegas and waited for their turn at the chapel Sunday night with four other couples.



”Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” the Grammy-nominated singer and actress wrote, per NBC News.

She added that they “barely made it” to the Little White Wedding chapel by midnight, but the chapel workers “graciously stayed open late a few minutes,” and even let them take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible once used by Elvis.

Meanwhile, if they had wanted Elvis to show up, it would have cost them extra — plus he was already in bed, Lopez wrote. It may not have been the fanciest of weddings, but it was “the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she said.

Other stars who got married at this chapel include Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Britney Spears, James Caan, Michael Jordan and Judy Garland.

Related Your BlackBerry phone will stop working today

Affleck and Lopez read their vows and said “I do” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet,” exchanging rings that they would wear “for the rest of our lives,” with their children present at the ceremony, Lopez wrote, according to The New York Times.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” Lopez wrote, per BuzzFeed News. ”We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Lopez, who recently starred in Netflix’s “Marry Me,” and Affleck, who has played the role of Batman as well as starred in the critically acclaimed “Argo and “Gone Girl,” received their license on Saturday in Clark County, according to court documents. The filing indicates that Lopez dropped her last name and took Affleck’s.

”We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. ... Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” Lopez wrote, signing off “with love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Affleck has yet to make a public statement.

The couple announced their engagement in April, when Lopez shared a video of herself wearing a giant green engagement ring.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color,” she said at the time, per People magazine. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

The two started dating in 2001 after starring together in the romantic comedy “Gigli.” They got engaged in 2002 but postponed their wedding because of the overwhelming media attention and eventually broke it off. The couple got back together in 2021.