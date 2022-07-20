Does Disneyland’s Dole Whip live up to the hype?

At the gateway into Disneyland’s Adventureland sits the Enchanted Tiki Room.

Just steps away from the famed attraction, park goers can purchase one of Disneyland’s most iconic treats: the Dole Whip.

The treat is almost as iconic as the attraction itself.

In a world where Disneyland is known for its decadent treats — there’s churros, Mickey pretzels, Mickey ice cream, corn dogs, beignets, turkey legs and popcorn, just to name a few — does Dole Whip deliver more than just nostalgia?

On its surface, Dole Whip is pretty straightforward — it’s soft serve pineapple-flavored ice cream dished up in a simple way — no real frills, sprinkles or artsy added confectionaries, like you can find throughout the Disney parks.

There are some variations — the Tiki Juice Bar serves both Dole Whip by itself and in a float with pineapple juice, and at Tropical Hideaway, just around the corner, you can get mango or watermelon flavors swirled in with the pineapple flavor.

But the magic of Dole Whip comes from its simplicity: it’s smooth, creamy — a kind of creamy that’s difficult to replicate at home — and refreshing on a sweltering sunny California afternoon.

I had the chance to indulge in one of Disneyland’s most iconic treats during a recent trip to the parks, and it reminded me why Dole Whip is such a popular refreshment choice.

A look inside the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland. Brandon Judd, Deseret News

Slurping down a Dole Whip while taking in the show at the Enchanted Tiki Room provides one of the more unique and memory-evoking experiences.

The fact there’s a strong — but not too strong — burst of air conditioning inside the Tiki Room is just an added bonus.

While there’s no bad time to eat a Dole Whip, it’s particularly refreshing to sample in the latter stages of a Disneyland trip, when the feet are sore, the throat is dry and the body is aching.

Just sit back, listen to some birds croon and serve up a scoop of pineapple ice cream.