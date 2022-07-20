Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | 
Entertainment Food

Does Disneyland’s Dole Whip live up to the hype?

One of Disneyland’s most iconic treats provides the perfect solution to cool down. Its simplicity is its greatest strength

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Does Disneyland’s Dole Whip live up to the hype?
Dole Whip is available at the Tiki Juice Bar located in Adventureland at Disneyland.

Dole Whip is available at the Tiki Juice Bar located in Adventureland at Disneyland. Here, the Dole Whip Float — a mixture of soft serve pineapple ice cream and pineapple juice — is shown.

Brandon Judd, Deseret News

At the gateway into Disneyland’s Adventureland sits the Enchanted Tiki Room.

Just steps away from the famed attraction, park goers can purchase one of Disneyland’s most iconic treats: the Dole Whip.

The treat is almost as iconic as the attraction itself.

In a world where Disneyland is known for its decadent treats — there’s churros, Mickey pretzels, Mickey ice cream, corn dogs, beignets, turkey legs and popcorn, just to name a few — does Dole Whip deliver more than just nostalgia?

Related

On its surface, Dole Whip is pretty straightforward — it’s soft serve pineapple-flavored ice cream dished up in a simple way — no real frills, sprinkles or artsy added confectionaries, like you can find throughout the Disney parks.

There are some variations — the Tiki Juice Bar serves both Dole Whip by itself and in a float with pineapple juice, and at Tropical Hideaway, just around the corner, you can get mango or watermelon flavors swirled in with the pineapple flavor.

But the magic of Dole Whip comes from its simplicity: it’s smooth, creamy — a kind of creamy that’s difficult to replicate at home — and refreshing on a sweltering sunny California afternoon.

I had the chance to indulge in one of Disneyland’s most iconic treats during a recent trip to the parks, and it reminded me why Dole Whip is such a popular refreshment choice.

A look inside the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland.

A look inside the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland.

Brandon Judd, Deseret News

Slurping down a Dole Whip while taking in the show at the Enchanted Tiki Room provides one of the more unique and memory-evoking experiences.

The fact there’s a strong — but not too strong — burst of air conditioning inside the Tiki Room is just an added bonus.

While there’s no bad time to eat a Dole Whip, it’s particularly refreshing to sample in the latter stages of a Disneyland trip, when the feet are sore, the throat is dry and the body is aching.

Just sit back, listen to some birds croon and serve up a scoop of pineapple ice cream.

Next Up In Entertainment
The quidditch world has spoken: quidditch renamed quadball
Is Training Table coming back to Utah? Here’s why it closed in the first place
Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ changed the rules for this group
Happy National Hot Dog Day! Here’s where to get free (or really cheap) hot dogs
‘Outer Banks’: When will Season 3 hit Netflix?
Mom captures video accusing Sesame Place of racism after character ignores two Black girls