Why celebrities are choosing to tie the knot in secret

In the last couple of months, we’ve seen more and more undercover celebrity “I do’s”: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s private Italian wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s secret drive-thru Vegas event and now Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae’s hidden U.S. courthouse ceremony.

Secret weddings seem to have become an increasingly popular choice for celebrity couples. But why?

For some, it comes down to just one word: privacy.

Celebrities are constantly in the spotlight and are often followed by paparazzi wherever they go, whether they’re heading to the grocery store, leaving a workout class or just taking their trash out to the curb.

In fact, overbearing paparazzi are exactly why “Bennifer” called off their first engagement back in 2003.

Lopez and Affleck spoke out at the time about the relentless scrutiny, saying in a statement, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” the Deseret News reported.

Whether you broadcast your special day to the world or choose to have an intimate private wedding, personal boundaries should always be respected. Keep reading to see other celebrity couples that got married on their own terms, per Elite Daily.

Other celebrity couples who got married in secret:

