Kylie Jenner slammed for reportedly taking 3-minute flights on her private jet

Kylie Jenner is under fire this week on social media about how she uses her private jet.

Driving the news: Jenner’s recent flight details were posted to the CelebJets Twitter account, which claimed she had used her private jet to fly from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, with an air time of around 3 minutes.



The backlash first started when the beauty mogul posted a picture on Instagram last week with her on and off partner Travis Scott and their respective private jets. The caption read, “You wanna take mine or yours?”

Commenters quickly criticized Jenner, pointing out the havoc that emissions from private jets wreak on the environment. Private jets can produce up to 14 times more pollution than commercial planes per passenger.

What they’re saying: Many people across social media have condemned Jenner’s potential harm to the planet and seemingly “tone-deaf” display of excess wealth.



One user expressed their annoyance in a comment on Jenner’s Instagram, asking, “Why do I limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?”

Another tweeted about Jenner’s large carbon footprint, saying, “80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year.”

Another mentioned the heat wave currently taking place across Europe, tweeting, “As London hits 40C and wildfires burn in Spain/Portugal, I’m thinking about how celebrities take 15 minute flights in their private jets.”

Details: Jenner purchased the plane in early 2020 for $72.8 million, Mic reports.

