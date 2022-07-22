Knott’s Berry Farm announces chaperone policy after fights broke out among teens

The one thing that can likely shut down the fun for teenagers is making them have chaperones. At least, that’s what Knott’s Berry Farm is hoping.

After fights broke out at the California theme park over the weekend, Knott’s Berry Farm announced a new “chaperone policy.” The policy requires all guests under the age of 17 to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old while they are in the park on Fridays and Saturdays.

Starting this Friday, teens discovered in the park who are unaccompanied by a chaperone on a Friday or Saturday “will be subject to ejection under the new policy,” KABC-TV, an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles, reported.

As we reported in the Deseret News, multiple fights broke out last weekend at Knott’s Berry Farm, which is the oldest theme park in California, prompting park officials to close the park three hours early. Three people were injured during the chaos.

“Videos circulated on social media showing teens throwing punches and security guards who were caught in the fray,” the Los Angeles Times wrote.

According to the policy statement Knott’s Berry Farm released Wednesday:

One chaperone may accompany no more than three guests ages 17 or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Hopefully, kids and teens will still enjoy flying around on the GhostRider roller coaster with a chaperone present.