Zac Efron returns to East High — and fans are speculating about ‘High School Musical 4’

Zac Efron is back to where it all started for him, as a Wildcat whose head is in the game but heart is in the song: East High School.

Driving the news: Efron posted a picture of himself with his fist in the air in front of the Salt Lake City school, where the “High School Musical” movies were filmed, to his Instagram on Friday. The photo’s caption reads, “Don’t you... Forget about me,” a reference to the closing scene of “The Breakfast Club.”

Efron starred as Troy in three films in the “High School Musical” franchise.

The post comes just one month after Efron’s former “High School Musical” co-star Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella in the movies, shared a video of her visit to the high school, per Glamour.

What they’re saying: Fans were ecstatic over Efron’s post, speculating that a fourth “High School Musical” movie might be coming soon.



“FIRST VANESSA NOW ZAC!!! WE NEED HSM4!!” one user commented on the post.

Another commented with a reference to the famous Troy and Gabriella duet from the first “High School Musical” movie, asking, “Omg!! Is this THE START OF SOMETHING NEW?”

Bart Johnson, who played Troy Bolton’s dad and basketball coach in the series, got back into character for the day, commenting, “Warms coaches ole heart to see this. Welcome home, son. WHAT TEAM!?”

Details: When the 34-year-old actor was asked in a May interview with E! News if he would be interested in a fourth “High School Musical” movie, Efron responded with no hesitation: yes.

“I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens,” said Efron.

Can’t get enough of Utah? Efron recently became the chief brand officer and a company shareholder of the Park City-based food company Kodiak Cakes, as I previously reported.