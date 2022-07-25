These are the most viewed YouTube music videos of all time

It’s been 10 years since Psy’s “Gangnam Style” became the first video in YouTube history to reach one billion views, making it the very first member of the site’s Billion Views Club.

The iconic music video has since been followed by hundreds of other memorable music videos to join the club, including Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” a-ha’s “Take On Me,” Katy Perry’s “Roar,” Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and the club’s most recent entry, Coolio’s ’90s hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

YouTube Music Trends Manager Kevin Meenan spoke out about the honorary group and its meaning, explaining, “The Billion Views Club represents the diverse mix of global sounds and voices that have helped make YouTube the home of music.”

“The list serves as a reminder of the power of the visual pairing with a great song, with the music video — alongside features like Premieres and Shorts — serving as the ultimate way for artists to share their art and vision directly with fans,” he continued.

In honor of the “Gangnam Style” video’s milestone and the hundreds of others that have since joined the club, here’s YouTube’s list of the music videos that earned their rightful spot.

Most-viewed music videos of all time

Luis Fonsi — “Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee” — 7.9 billion views. Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You (official music video)” — 5.7 billion views. Wiz Khalifa — “See You Again ft. Charlie Puth (official video) Furious 7 Soundtrack” — 5.5 billion views. Mark Ronson — “Uptown Funk (official video) ft. Bruno Mars” — 4.6 billion views. PSY — “GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일) M/V” — 4.4 billion views.

Fastest music videos to reach 1 billion views

Adele — “Hello” — 88 days.

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You (official music video)” — 97 days (tied).

Luis Fonsi — “Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee” — 97 days (tied).

J Balvin, Willy William — “Mi Gente (official video)” — 103 days.

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa (official video)” — 111 days.

Artists with the most official music video entries in the Billion Views Club