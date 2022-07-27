Marvel’s phases 5 and 6 are coming up: what to expect for the next 2 years

When it rains, it pours — with Marvel’s phases 5 and 6 coming up, there are more than a dozen new Marvel shows and movies to look forward to.

The San Diego Comic-Con was informative, to say the least. For one, Keven Feige, the Marvel Studios president, announced 15 of the studio’s future movies.

This news comes after two years of setting ground through various projects — starting with the first “Iron Man,” released in 2008. A year later, Disney bought Marvel, leading to many box office hits, including “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and now “Eternals.”

In 2019, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox Company, reclaiming the rights to characters in Fantastic Four and the X-Men films. Marvel was quick to include that in storylines, hence the recent uptick in mutant references.

Marvel’s cinematic universe consists of 34 movies and series. Now, Phase 4 comes to an end with the release of “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” a Disney+ show premiering Aug. 17, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the last Marvel movie of the year releasing on Nov. 11.

As for the next two phases, “We’ve got … we’re sort of reminding people of all the amazing characters that we have introduced in Phase 4 and sort of where those characters go and how they how they form their own their own cliques,” said Feige, per The Direct.

Thanks to him, here’s what you can look forward to in Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Phase 5

“Ant-Man: Quantumania” (Movie) — Feb. 17, 2023.

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, this is the third installment of the “Antman” series. Lang and Hope van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly, find their way into the Quantum Realm.



“Secret Invasion” (Disney+ series) — Spring 2023.

This show, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will revolve around characters Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, played by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, as they take on a “faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” according to Disney.



“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (movie) — May 5, 2023.

In this third installment, “Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful,” per IMDb.



“Echo” (Disney+ series) — Summer 2023.

Based off a character from the Marvel Comics with the same name, “Echo” is a spin-off and a “Hawkeye” sequel. The story follows Maya Lopez who “must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community” to move forward, Marvel said.



“Loki” Season 2 (Disney+ series) — Summer 2023.

Most of the cast is returning, including Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, with the plot largely under wraps.



“The Marvels” (Movie) — July 28, 2023.

Featuring Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris and Fury, this film doesn’t have an official plot but based on the easter-egg post-credit scenes, we know that Kamala’s bangle is somehow linked to Captain Marvel.



“Blade” (Movie) — Nov. 3, 2023.

The trailer, let alone the teaser, is yet to be revealed for this film. According to Screeenrant, it will likely include Blade’s origin story as a vampire slayer.



“Ironheart” (Disney+ Show) — Fall 2023.

Ever wondered who invented Ironman’s suit? It is Riri Williams, a genius inventor played by Dominique Thorne in this new series.



“Agatha: Coven of Chaos” (Disney+ series) — Winter 2023/2024.

With a far-off release, Kathryn Hahn stars as Agatha Harkness, the leading witch. Details of other cast members or the plot aren’t available yet.



“Daredevil: Born Again” (Disney+ series) — Spring 2024.

As one of the longer Marvel projects, the second season of the “Daredevil” series consists of 18 episodes — that’s 13 hours of run time. Feige said this project is going to be “very special.”



“Captain America: New World Order” (movie) — May 3, 2024.

Co-written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, this fourth “Captain America” movie stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, “who since ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has been wielding the shield of Captain America in the MCU,” per Inverse.



“Thunderbolts” (movie) — July 26, 2024.

According to The Direct, Thunderbolts are the biggest group of villains in Marvel Comics, marking the last project for Phase 5.

Phase 6

“Fantastic Four” (movie) — Nov. 8, 2024.

Actor John Krasinski said during an interview that he may return as Reed Richards in Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four.” The movie doesn’t have a director in place yet.



“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (movie) — May 2, 2025.

“Kang Dynasty,” based on the comics from the early 2000s, “found Kang returning from the future and taking over the entire planet Earth, with the Avengers assembling to try and stop him,” per The Wrap. Not much else is released about the movie, except with Destin Daniel Cretton set to direct.



“Avengers: Secret Wars” (movie) — Nov. 7, 2025.

Releasing shortly after the previous “Avengers movie,” comes the “Secret Wars,” also based on the comics.

“Extremely eye-catching is the idea that we will have two Avengers movies within five months of each other, given that Infinity War and Endgame were a year apart,” said Paul Tassi, a Forbes entertainment columnist.

Obviously, the last phase will be filled with more shows and movies that propel the storyline forward. But for now, Marvel fans have an idea of what to expect from the next year and a half, at least.