Why this picture of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain has gone viral

The second-richest man in the world was spotted at “The Happiest Place on Earth” and to some, he appeared rather unhappy.

Driving the news: A picture of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Space Mountain at Disneyland has gone viral on social media.



In the photo, Bezos is seen sitting in the 16-seater attraction all by himself with a seemingly dejected expression on his face.

What they’re saying: Social media users were bewildered by the image.



One Twitter user said, “The picture of Jeff Bezos alone on Space Mountain in Disneyworld is the perfect metaphor for being filthy rich and incredibly lonely.”

Another user agreed, saying, “Sometimes being the 2nd richest person on Earth can be lonely.”

Others defended Bezos’ decision to ride alone. One user tweeted, “I can’t judge... I would definitely do the same if i was a billionaire.”

Details: While the picture made it seem as if the Amazon founder was at Disneyland alone, Bezos was accompanied by his longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez as well as five bodyguards, the Daily Mail reported.

Looking back: Bezos stepped down from his CEO role at Amazon last February to focus on his Blue Origin spaceship company, the Deseret News reported. He is now an executive member of the company’s board.

