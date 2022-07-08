Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are some hints

Today’s Wordle is a bit easier than in recent days — according to The New York Times’ WordleBot tool, it’s taking players an average of 3.8 guesses to solve, per the website Tom’s Guide.

Here are four hints to help you with today’s Wordle:



The word contains three vowels.

No letters in the word are repeated.

One letter in the word is less common.

It’s a commonly used word.

Need an additional hint?

Synonyms for the mystery word include:



Comment.

View.

Express.

One more hint ...



All of the letters in the mystery word can be found in the above synonyms.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Voice.

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

