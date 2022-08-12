“The Chosen,” the popular faith-based series on the life of Jesus Christ, has been nominated for an award at the upcoming Gospel Music Association’s 53rd Annual Dove Awards.

The Dove Awards pay tribute to the most prominent names in contemporary Christian music and film. This year’s GMA Dove Awards event will be held Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will air on TBN and the TBN app on Friday, Oct. 2, at 6 and 8 p.m. MDT, according to a news release.

“The Chosen,” with creator and director Dallas Jenkins and producers Chad Gundersen and Chris Juen, has been nominated in the “Inspirational Film/Series of the Year” category with four others, including:



“The Chosen” reacted to the news with a tweet and dancing footage: “Us when we found out ‘The Chosen’ is nominated for Inspirational Film/Series of the Year at the @GMADoveAwards.”

Us when we found out The Chosen is nominated for Inspirational Film/Series of the Year at the @GMADoveAwards. pic.twitter.com/JYp7pxGa5G — The Chosen (@thechosentv) August 11, 2022

“The Chosen” is currently filming its third season in Texas and Jenkins has told fans on social media they hope to begin releasing episodes before the end of 2022. The show is also in the process of writing Season 4, Jenkins said.