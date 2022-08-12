Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 
Entertainment Faith Utah

How ‘The Chosen’ reacted to its nomination for a GMA Dove Award

By  Trent Toone Trent Toonettoone@deseretnews.com
SHARE How ‘The Chosen’ reacted to its nomination for a GMA Dove Award
Actor Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus Christ in a scene from Season 3 of “The Chosen,” a faith-based series.

Actor Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus Christ in a scene from Season 3 of “The Chosen,” a faith-based series. “The Chosen” has been nominated for a Dove Award.

The Chosen

The Chosen,” the popular faith-based series on the life of Jesus Christ, has been nominated for an award at the upcoming Gospel Music Association’s 53rd Annual Dove Awards.

The Dove Awards pay tribute to the most prominent names in contemporary Christian music and film. This year’s GMA Dove Awards event will be held Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will air on TBN and the TBN app on Friday, Oct. 2, at 6 and 8 p.m. MDT, according to a news release.

The Chosen,” with creator and director Dallas Jenkins and producers Chad Gundersen and Chris Juen, has been nominated in the “Inspirational Film/Series of the Year” category with four others, including:

  • American Underdog” (Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, directors; Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, producers).
  • Blue Miracle” (Julio Quintana, director; Javier Chapa, Chris George, Ben Howard, Darren Moorman, Trey Reynolds, producers).
  • Redeeming Love” (D.J. Caruso, director; Cindy Bond, Wayne Fitzjohn, Michael Scott, Simon Swart, Brittany Yost, producers).
  • The Jesus Music” (Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, directors; Brandon Gregory, Josh Walsh, producers).
Related

“The Chosen” reacted to the news with a tweet and dancing footage: “Us when we found out ‘The Chosen’ is nominated for Inspirational Film/Series of the Year at the @GMADoveAwards.”

“The Chosen” is currently filming its third season in Texas and Jenkins has told fans on social media they hope to begin releasing episodes before the end of 2022. The show is also in the process of writing Season 4, Jenkins said.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
Disney is raising prices for its streaming services. Will its theme parks be next?
Actress Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after smashing into Los Angeles home
‘A love letter to my mother’: Utah dancer on winning ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
This Utah dancer just won ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
Yes, there’s really a World Dog Surfing Championship. Here’s the latest winner
Applebee’s, IHOP menus more expensive now. Here’s why