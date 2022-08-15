What is the dress code at Disney’s theme parks?

Disney has hit the headlines for its dress code recently. TikTok influencer Ashley Aiello donned a ball gown to take pictures in front of Disneyland’s Castle, but she said she was promptly “dress coded” by a security guard who called it “a security issue.”

Another TikTok user, Nicole DeLosReyes, posted about how she was “dress-coded” at Disney’s Epcot while wearing a tie-front shirt. DeLosReyes said she was asked to buy a T-shirt to wear or leave the park.

According to Fox News, commenters on DeLosReyes’ video pointed out that Disney features characters like Ariel, who wear outfits that break the park’s dress code.

What is Disney’s dress code for guests?

According to Disney World’s website, guests are not allowed to wear anything that exposes excessive skin or that touches the ground. The park discourages multiple layers in normal clothing or costumes, as they reserve the right to search a person who wears multiple layers. Guests 14 years or older are not allowed to wear any costume that touches or drags on the floor (like a princess gown).

Disney also says, “Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests.”

What is Disney’s dress code for employees?

According to Insider, Disney updated its dress code for employees in 2021 to be more gender inclusive.

Disney posted on its blog in 2021 that they would increase flexibility around hairstyles, nail styles and costume choices. It also indicated that the company would allow employees to display appropriate tattoos.

