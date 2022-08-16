‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for ‘complex, mental health issues’ after multiple arrests and assault charges

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller made a statement about recent troubles with the law, including multiple arrests and allegations of abuse.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, announced they are seeking treatment, according to a statement issued to Variety.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

They were charged with a felony burglary in Vermont last Monday. Miller was given a citation to appear before the court on Sept. 26 for an arraignment, according to Fox News.

In March, they were arrested twice in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for the first time and second-degree assault for the second.

Recently, reports indicated that Warner Bros. was considering three potential scenarios. First, Miller seeks professional help and the movie releases with limited press. Second, the film releases with limited involvement from Miller and another actor playing the Flash in the future. Third, the movie is shelved.

Miller first took on the role of the Flash in 2014 for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” as I previously reported.

Warner Bros. spent $200 million producing the actor’s solo film “The Flash,” with Andy Muschietti as the director. The film will also feature both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as two different Batmans.