Johnny Depp might return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ — what that reveals about accused abusers in Hollywood

Mads Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series while Depp was involved in the court case with Amber Heard. But Mikkelsen has hinted that Depp might be returning as Grindelwald.

According to Deadline, Mikkelsen said, “Obviously, well, now the course has changed — he won the suit, the court (case) — so let’s see if he comes back. He might. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him.”

New documents reveal allegations against Johnny Depp

Even though Depp won the lawsuit, other recent news has made him the subject of controversy again.

The Guardian reported last week on the unsealed documents from the Heard-Depp trial. These documents allegedly contain disturbing text messages between Depp and Marilyn Manson, a statement from Depp that Heard never caused him mental or physical injury, and text messages with his then-assistant about how he allegedly kicked Heard on a plane.

Was Johnny Depp ‘canceled’ over these allegations?

No. Even though the star was removed from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ due to the controversy over the Heard-Depp trial, his career seems to be making a comeback.

Depp is slated to return to directing after 25 years. Deadline reported that Depp will direct “Modigliani,” co-produced with Al Pacino. This film will tell the story of the famous Italian sculptor Modigliani and is based on a play written by Dennis McIntyre.

He’s not the only male star to avoid cancellation even with allegations against him.

According to NPR, Kevin Spacey was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. Immediately following this news, Deadline reported that the producers of Spacey’s upcoming film “Peter Five Eight” still support Spacey.

Part of their statement read, “The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations and believe it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. ‘Peter Five Eight’ is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal.”

What happened to Amber Heard?

While Depp and Spacey appear to avoid cancellation, Heard’s only public offer to continue her career seems to a role in an adult film.

The presidency of the adult entertainment agency stated that she hoped to offer Heard a solution to her financial problems. Heard has not commented on this offer. This offer follows the report from the unsealed documents that Depp attempted to include revenge porn in the public trial case.

