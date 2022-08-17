Disney+’s ‘I am Groot’: Predictably cute, funny, and perfect for kids

Baby Yoda starring in Star War’s “Mandolorian” quickly became a hit sensation. From Build-A-Bear to Halloween costumes, the big-eyed alien was everywhere.

But he isn’t the only adorable and mischievous character Disney has created. Remember Baby Groot? Now he has his own show.

He was first seen eight years ago in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” post-credits scene, dancing in a pot at the age of 1. The character was born from grown-up Groot’s heroic sacrifice at the end of the movie.

Although Baby Groot grew from a part of Groot’s body, he is a completely different being, director James Gunn explained.

To provide comedic relief, “Minion”-style, he appeared again in the second “Guardians” movie as a 5-year-old, and later as a teenager in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Now, he’s back! This time, he’s taking center stage with his own collection of shorts, reliving his glory days.

Spoilers ahead.

Is ‘I am Groot’ suitable for kids?

The five-episode series features many new and unusual characters alongside everyone’s favorite tree, Disney said in a press release.

The dialogue is minimalist, to say the least. But Vin Diesel does a great job of conveying all of Baby Groot’s emotions through one sentence — “I am Groot.”

Gunn also makes an appearance by voicing a smartwatch, while Bradley Cooper takes on a brief role as Rocket, a stronger-than-usual talking raccoon.

Each episode is only a few minutes long, totaling a watch time of a little over 20 minutes. But this brief series still has plenty of variety.

In one episode, Baby Groot is living as a potted plant aboard a spaceship. When his pot cracks, he is quickly abandoned and replaced. But this pushes Baby Groot to take his first steps.

As a toddler, he uncovers an ant-like alien civilization and learns how to grow out his hair, or his leaves.

Episode “Magnum Opus” features the little tree setting out to make a family portrait. He goes to great lengths to create a masterpiece, which includes cutting off a snippet of Rocket’s tail and stealing Drax the Destroyer’s soap to use it as a skateboard.

Parents, be warned — in “Groot takes a Bath,” Episode 4, the chain of events replicates a science fiction horror movie as Baby Groot walks away with fur around his neck after skinning an animal alive.

Are there any Marvel Easter Eggs in ‘I am Groot’?

The show doesn’t reveal much information about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nor does it give any clues about the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but it’s still plenty of fun.

According to The Verge, Marvel is expanding its animated works, exclusively for Disney+. These include “What If...?”, as well as the upcoming series “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” “X-Men 97” and “Marvel Zombies.”