Emily Brontë gets the biopic treatment. What other biopics are coming up?

Biopics — movies based off of a real person’s life — are all the rage this year: Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” was a smash box office hit, and other similarly high-profile biopics are currently in production.

The latest biopic trailer to drop is “Emily” — a movie about the life of 19th-century author Emily Brontë.

Directed by Frances O’Connor and starring Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”) as Brontë, the film takes some creative liberties in portraying the “Wuthering Heights” author.

According to Warner Brothers, O’Connor explores “the imagined life” of Brontë and what could have inspired her only novel. The trailer suggests Brontë had an affair with William Weightman, an assistant curate, even though “there’s no historical evidence of any romance between Emily and Weightman,” according to Vogue.

“People like Brontë historians will probably say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen.’ But I feel like everything in the film is connected to the truth about who she was as a person,” O’Connor told Total Film.

“Emily” will be released in the U.K. on Oct. 14, but a U.S. release date has not been announced yet.

“Emily” isn’t the only biopic coming out soon. Here are a couple of other biopics you won’t want to miss:

“WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story”

Release date: Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel

Daniel Radcliffe plays parody musician Weird Al Yankovic in this biopic that looks like a parody of the genre itself.

“Oppenheimer”

Release date: July 21, 2023

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this big-budget biopic stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the the Manhattan Project.