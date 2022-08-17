What does religion have to do with the legacy behind Snoop Dogg’s new cereal, Snoop Loopz?

It may be surprising — and somewhat exciting — to hear that Snoop Dogg is branding his own cereal called “Snoop Loopz.” But it’s about more than just the cereal for him — it’s about a legacy of giving back.

Snoop Dogg, also known as Calvin Broadus Jr., co-founded Broadus Foods with rapper Master P., whose real name is Percy Miller.

The rapper first presented a mockup of Snoop Loopz to his Instagram account four days ago and said, “The more we make the more we give” and added “#GODisgood.”

On the company’s website, Broadus Foods’ vision is “to continue Mama Snoop’s legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities.”

A whole line of breakfast foods — including syrup, oatmeal and pancake mix — has the label “Mama Snoop” printed on the package. Snoop Dogg’s mother, Beverly Tate, died in 2021, per CNN.

With every purchase of Snoop Loopz or any other Broadus product, the company donates to “Door of Hope” — a California nonprofit that works to help families who are facing homelessness, giving money back to the community as Tate did.

The nonprofit operates in Pasadena, just 29 miles north of Long Beach, where Snoop Dogg grew up with his mother.

A Bible verse is displayed on Broadus Food’s website in support of the nonprofit.

Religion has been a complicated topic when it comes to Snoop Dogg.

Throughout the years, the topic of faith and Snoop Dogg’s name have made a few headlines, labeling him Rastafarian, Muslim, Born Again Christian and even a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His latest label of Christianity has been criticized, he told TV one TV, because some say that his previous music does not support the typical Christian lifestyle.

In 2018, he released his first Christian album titled “Bible of Love,” calling it a “spirit-driven project,” not a money-driven one.

“I thought church was supposed to welcome sinners, and if the church was full of saints it wouldn’t be right,” Snoop Dogg told one TV reporter after performing at the 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

That same year, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Snoop Dogg explained that his version of heaven was “a beautiful place full of happiness ... no diseases, no violence ... just everybody loving each other.”

Snoop Loopz does not have an official release date as of Aug. 15, and it is not confirmed where the cereal will be sold.