What to expect for ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 — Casting, plot and more

“Outer Banks” was renewed for a third season. Here’s everything you need to know about its expected premiere, new cast members, plot teasers and more.

When will the new season be released?

Though Netflix renewed the popular teen show for another season in December 2021, Season 3 will most likely not be released until early 2023, as I previously reported. Considering the show’s first season took around seven months to shoot and filming for the new season started in February, production likely won’t be done until at least September.

Who’s returning and who’s new to the cast?

Fans will be happy to see key cast members returning once again, like Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Rudy Pankow. According to Deadline, however, Season 3 will be adding a few new characters to the mix, as well. Andy McQueen (“Mrs. Davis,” “Station Eleven”), Fiona Palomo (“Control Z,” “La Negociadora”) and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (“S.W.A.T.,” “Stargirl”) will make their debuts as Carlos, Sofia and Ryan in the upcoming season. Their character descriptions are as follows, per What’s On Netflix:



Carlos Singh: “A Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless and is out on a treasure hunt of his own.”

Sofia: "Someone who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe."

Ryan: "Described as calm and collected but young and hungry, he is Singh's top security officer and enforcer. He's done enough jobs to keep a cool head but also knows what could happen if he fails."

What will the plot be like?

As for the storyline, things seem like they’re going to intensify. Showrunner Josh Pate told Us Weekly there will be even more troubles for the show’s main characters to face as “... the treasure hunt is going to expand, and the mythology around the treasure hunt is going to evolve and get deeper. We’re pretty fired up about how that mythology is going to expand in Season 3. We’ve been reading a lot of books, and we got some good things to hang it on,” as I previously reported.

In addition to more adventure, Pate told Us Weekly to expect more relationships to blossom, saying, “That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters toward opening up some romances in Season 3.”

Will there be a Season 4?

Luckily for fans, Season 3 may not the end of the Pogues’ journey, Netflix Life reported. The site shared a report from Small Screen, with a source close to the cast reportedly saying, “We’re finishing up the scripts for Seasons 3 and 4.”