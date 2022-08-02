Here’s when Disneyland is celebrating the holiday season in 2022

It’s never too early to get holiday season plans wrapped up.

Disneyland has that in mind, too, as the resort released its holiday season dates in mid-summer.

The 2022 holiday season will run from Nov. 11 to Jan. 8, 2023, Disneyland announced Tuesday.

What does Disneyland do for holiday season?

Festivities for the Disneyland holiday season this year will include:

Disneyland



The return of the iconic 60-foot tall Christmas tree located on Main Street U.S.A., as well as Sleeping Beauty’s Castle being transformed into the winter castle and adorned in shimmering icicles and twinkling lights.

“A Christmas Fantasy” parade, featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Santa and others — including Anna, Elsa and Olaf from the Walt Disney Animation film “Frozen.”

“Believe … in Holiday Magic” fireworks show, including snowfall and projections along Main Street U.S.A., as well as the facade of “it’s a small world.”

A nightly holiday dance party at Tomorrowland Terrace that includes Goofy, Pluto, Chip ‘n’ Dale and others.

Disney California Adventure



A 50-foot tall Christmas tree located on Buena Vista Street, as well as holiday decorations throughout Cars Land.

Disney Festival of Holidays, which includes food marketplaces located throughout the park, and the return of the fan favorite Sip and Savor pass, which allows patrons to select eight food or non-alcoholic beverage selections from participating marketplaces and dining locations.

“Mickey’s Happy Holidays” cavalcade featuring Disney and Pixar characters, as well as the “Disney Viva Navidad,” with Mickey and Minnie donning fiesta attire as hosts of a street party.

Character and special guest meet and greets include Mirabel of “Encanto” at Paradise Gardens Park, and Santa Claus at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

The Disneyland attraction “it’s a small world” is adorned in bright lights for its holiday season overlay. Brandon Judd, Deseret News

What Disneyland attractions or entertainment will have holiday season overlays?

Several attractions and entertainment will be transformed into a holiday theme.

Disneyland



“it’s a small world” — transformed to “it’s a small world” Holiday.

Haunted Mansion — transformed to Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Disney California Adventure

