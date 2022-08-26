Meet Mamma Mia, the newest member to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family

Mamma Mia the beagle just became royalty.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed the new addition to their family. The 7-year-old dog was adopted from the Beagle Freedom Project. She’d just given birth to a litter of eight, according to Cosmopolitan.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!” Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who oversees the nonprofit foundation, told People magazine. “We were so honored that they have been supporting Beagle Freedom Project and chose to adopt a dog who has been abused.”

Keith added that the royal couple was looking to take in an older dog.

GREAT NEWS: The Sussexes have adopted a beagle named Mamma Mia from the rescued 4,000 beagles. The adoption was made through the Beagle Freedom Project out of LA. This is second beagle, Megan, The Duchess of Sussex has rescued. pic.twitter.com/0qkfyZPtjZ — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 25, 2022

“The duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We’re adopting her,’” Keith said. “She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. … We want ones we can help who are older.’”

Mia was originally recused from a breeding plant, along with 4,000 other beagles, and ended up in a Beagle Freedom Project rescue facility in San Fernando Valley, per the Los Angeles Times.

The dog will be joining the Sussex family’s other pets, including Pula, a black Labrador.

In an interview from 2017, Prince Harry revealed his then-future wife’s way with animals, explaining that Queen Elizabeth’s corgis loved Markle instantly.

“I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing,” he said, according to Cosmopolitan.