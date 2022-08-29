Fall TV schedule 2022: The shows you and your family will love

The fall season is one of the most anticipated TV seasons of the year. Full of old favorites and new series, there are a ton of shows to look forward to. But navigating the TV schedule can be hard, especially if you’re trying to find shows that you can enjoy as a family. That’s why the Deseret News has found the best shows of the 2022 fall TV schedule that you can watch with your family.

The 2022 fall TV schedule

ABC

This fall, ABC’s got a great mix of comedies and dramas, with a few new shows thrown in. Here are the shows that you and your kids will love.

‘The Goldbergs’

“The Goldbergs” stars Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg. ABC

Season 10 premiere date: Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m. MDT.

The 10th season of “The Goldbergs” follows the titular family as they navigate life in the ’80s. Centering around Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone), your family will get a kick out of watching the zany Goldbergs interact with each other. In between Pops’ (George Segal) hijinks and Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covery) overprotective nature, you might see a little bit of your own family in the Goldberg clan.

What it’s rated and why: According to Common Sense Media, “The Goldbergs” is great for kids 14 and up. The show has some mild language, tame sexual innuendos and references to teen drinking.

Where to stream: You can find the previous seasons of “The Goldbergs” on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

‘Abbott Elementary’

A scene from the “Work Family” episode of “Abbott Elementary.” ABC

Season 2 premiere date: Sept. 21, 7 p.m. MDT.

Created by comedian Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” follows a staff of quirky but dedicated teachers at a low-income elementary school in Philadelphia. Your family will follow along as Janine Teagues (Brunson), a young and passionate teacher, and her fellow teachers attempt to help their young students lead successful lives. The odds are stacked against them — coming in the form of low funding, Abbott’s bumbling principal, Ava Coleman (Janelle James) and more — but that makes it all the sweeter when they succeed.

What it’s rated and why: According to Common Sense Media, “Abbott Elementary” is ideal for kids ages 12 and up. The show has some mild language and brief, mild sexual innuendos.

Where to stream: You can find the first season of “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu.

CBS

CBS has a jammed-packed fall TV show schedule, with a few shows that the whole family can enjoy.

‘Young Sheldon’

Iain Armitage (Sheldon) in “Young Sheldon” Season 5, Episode 17 Robert Voets, 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Season 6 premiere date: Sept. 29, 6 p.m. MDT.

A spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” tells the story of 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), an intellectually gifted child who skips four grades and starts high school in 1989. Narrated by Jim Parsons, you’ll see Sheldon struggle to be understood by his family and his classmates. Even though Sheldon is an awkward genius, your kids might relate to his life as he comically navigates his journey through adolescence.

What it’s rated and why: According to Common Sense Media, “Young Sheldon” is appropriate for children 12 and up. This show has mild language, mild violence and has depictions of drinking.

Where to stream: You can watch previous seasons of “Young Sheldon” on HBO Max and Hulu.

Fox

Fox’s fall TV schedule has some old favorites coming back, like “Bob’s Burgers,” plus some newer shows your kids could love.

‘Lego Masters’

Host Will Arnett in “Lego Day Parade,” the Season 2 premiere episode of “Lego Masters.” Tim Griscom, Fox

Season 3 premiere date: Sept. 21, 7 p.m. MDT.

Are you and your family ready to watch a competition show full of breathtaking creations? Then you’ll love “Lego Masters,” hosted by Will Arnett. Watch as two teams battle it out to win difficult challenges and create gravity-defying Lego creations. A quick warning — you and your family might argue over which team truly deserves to win the Lego Master title at the end of each episode.

What it’s rated and why: According to Common Sense Media, the show is ideal for kids 9 and up. The show has some mild language.

Where to stream: You can find the first two seasons of “Lego Masters” on Hulu.

‘The Great North’

“As Goldie As It Gets,” an episode of “The Great North.” Fox Media

Season 2 premiere date: Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m. EST.

From the creators of “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Great North” centers around the endearingly odd Tobin family as they live in the wilds of Alaska. Your family will get a kick out of watching single dad Beef (Nick Offerman) as he lovingly fathers his quirky children: daughter Judy (Jenny Slate) and sons Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust) and Moon (Aparna Nancherla). “The Great North” has a TV-14 rating, so it might be best suited for the older kids in your family.

What it’s rated and why: According to Common Sense Media, “The Great North” is ideal for kids ages 14 and up. The show has infrequent, mild language and mild sexual references and gags.

Where to stream: You can watch the first season of “The Great North” on Hulu.

‘Bob’s Burgers’

“Some Like It Bot Part 2: Judge-bot Day,” the season finale episode of “Bob’s Burgers.” Fox Media

Season 13 premiere date: Sept. 25, 7 p.m. MDT.

“Bob’s Burgers” has a league of dedicated fans — after 12 seasons and a summer blockbuster that premiered in theaters this year, it’s not hard to see why. Season 13 will continue to follow the Belcher family as patriarch Bob runs his family restaurant, Bob’s Burgers, while his wife Linda and kids Tina, Gene and Louise create mayhem. Like “The Great North,” “Bob’s Burgers” also has a TV-14 rating, so it might be a better fit for your older kids.

What it’s rated and why: According to Common Sense Media, “Bob’s Burgers” is great for kids ages 13 and up. The show has mild language, some sexual innuendos and references to alcohol.

Where to stream: You can find the previous seasons of “Bob’s Burgers” on Hulu.