What we know about ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Disney+ will release the sequel to the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” in exactly one month. The film is called “Hocus Pocus 2,” and Rotten Tomatoes tweeted out the newest poster for the film.

All-new poster for #HocusPocus2 - coming to Disney+ in one month. pic.twitter.com/8mV9Q24N1Q — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 30, 2022

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah and Mary in this latest sequel, with child actors Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener and Nina Kitchen portraying the younger versions of the Sanderson Sisters.

According to Yahoo News, the film is the origin story of the sisters. The twist? They were children in 1600s New England. At the onset of the film, they are not witches, but the film will explain how they became witches. Winifred’s lover, Billy Butcherson, will make an appearance early on in the film.

Director Anne Fletcher promises “wonderful surprises in the mythology” of the witches, according to Entertainment Weekly. The opening sequence explains how and why the sisters became witches, but their story will also intertwine with a trio of young women — played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham — who “resurrect the Sanderson Sisters in contemporary Salem.”

Fletcher also gave another hint: “no talking cats.”

There are "no talking cats" in Hocus Pocus 2, Fletcher confirms. Instead, Cobweb takes up residence in Gilbert's occult attraction, the Salem Magic Shoppe, a converted store that occupies the same building the Sanderson Sisters used to call home. #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/BSS0xFvs3d — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocus2UK) August 29, 2022

When talking to Entertainment Weekly, Fletcher said the cat that appears in the teaser trailer is not Binx, who appeared in the first film. But that doesn’t mean that Thackery Binx will not appear in other forms. Fletcher didn’t give specifics, but explained that Binx would be back in more creative forms.

Viewers can stream the upcoming film on Sept. 30 on Disney+.

