The internet wants to cancel Sydney Sweeney for this

“Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney is under fire after posting pictures of a family function.

The Instagram post showed Sweeney alongside her mother, grandmother and a man wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt.

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” the caption read.

Vulture reported that other photos surfaced from the party which showed people wearing MAGA parody hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again.”

The festivities included line dancing, a mechanical bull, hatchet throwing, archery and a live band, per People magazine.

After the photos went viral and started drawing criticism, Sweeney took to Twitter to respond.

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

Sweeney was met with further criticism in the replies. “Then you should’ve selected other pictures to post that wouldn’t be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I ‘assume,’” one Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “To the ultra-woke, there is no greater sin than openly supporting President Donald Trump.”

Although she didn’t address the specifics of the situation, per Fox News, the 24-year-old actress tweeted in March 2020, “we need to do better. the hate in this world needs to end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

The “Madame Web” actress is gearing up for the Emmys with two nominations — both for supporting roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” in the drama and limited series categories, respectively. (Both shows are rated TV-MA.)