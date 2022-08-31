‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ a biopic that doesn’t take itself seriously

The strange Weird Al movie that was promised in 2010 is finally gracing the big screen with Daniel Radcliffe as the star.

Exclusively releasing on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4, this film will follow the life of “Weird” Al Yankovic, an unconventional singer who almost ruined his career because of his involvement with Madonna.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Who is starring in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’?

With Radcliffe in the lead role, the movie also stars Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) as Oprah Winfrey, Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!”), Toby Huss (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Julianna Nicholson (“I, Tonya”), and Spencer Treat Clark (“Agents of SHIELD”), per Entertainment Weekly.

The film is directed by Eric Appel (“Silicon Valley”) and written by Appel and Yankovic himself.

Breaking down the ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer

The trailer launches straight into Al’s childhood, with Radcliffe playing an exaggerated version of the character throughout.

“Your dad and I agreed it would be best if you just stopped being who you are and doing the things you love,” his mother says to him in the trailer, prompting him to slam his fist on the dinner table.

His parents worry about his polka obsession, and in one scene, he impresses his friends with a parody of the hit song “My Sharona” by turning it into “My Bologna.”

Al’s mentor Dr. Demento, played by Rainn Wilson, also makes an appearance and gives him his legendary name, Weird Al. Then of course, there is Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood, who is trouble and becomes a “bad influence,” as Dr. Demento says in the trailer.

Is ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ related to the 2010 video?

As Consequence stated, the film’s exaggerated style is similar to that previously seen in a fake “Funny Or Die” trailer that came out in 2010. The video also followed Al’s life.

How did Daniel Radcliffe get cast in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’?

The “Harry Potter” actor, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” admitted that he got the role because Al personally liked him.

It was because he sang the parody song ”The Elements” on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2010.

“I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘this guy maybe gets it,’” Radcliffe said on the show.