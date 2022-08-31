Facebook Twitter
Dolly Parton launches new pet apparel brand ‘Doggy Parton’

A curly blond wig and a pink cowboy hat are what your pets need for the perfect Dolly Parton makeover

Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event.

Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Jack Plunkett, Invision via Associated Press

The legendary country music singer Dolly Parton just revealed another business venture she’s had in the works and its all for your four-legged friend.

Parton’s new brand “Doggy Parton” is a pet clothing and accessories line, which offers the full Dolly Parton glam — starting with a curly blond wig, a pink cowboy hat and a denim and gingham printed bandana.

Shoppers can also snag a Parton band tee for their cat or dog, among other fashionable options. Each of the items ranges from $9.99 to $12.99,

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a video posted Wednesday to Twitter.

“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’” she added.

The singer is known for her philanthropy. Parton donated $1 million to fund research for finding a cure for COVID-19.

The website, doggyparton.com, states that products are currently only available on Amazon, but an online shop is coming soon.

With a net worth of $350 million, Parton owns a few theme parks and theater venues. She released a Southern thriller novel earlier this year and a line of cake mixes and frostings.

