There’s a reason the holiday overlays at Disneyland are so special

When it comes to the holidays, these Disneyland attractions go the extra mile.

Christmastime is often a popular time for park goers to visit Disneyland, and there are plenty of compelling reasons to go — from holiday treats to Christmas-themed shows to meeting Santa Claus himself or seeing the oversized 60-foot Christmas tree on Main Street U.S.A.

One perhaps underrated part of the Christmas season, though, is the holiday overlays for several attractions at the park.

How long are Christmas decorations up at Disneyland?

The 2022 holiday season at Disneyland will run from Nov. 11 to Jan. 8, 2023.

What Disneyland attractions or entertainment will have holiday season overlays?

Several attractions and entertainment will be transformed during the holiday season. Here’s an overview:

Disneyland



It’s a Small World — transformed to It’s a Small World Holiday.

Haunted Mansion — transformed to Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Disney California Adventure



World of Color — transformed to World of Color — Season of Light.

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters — transformed to Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl.

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree — transformed to Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

The best Disneyland holiday overlays

Both holiday overlays in the Disneyland park are well worth visiting time and again during a Christmastime visit.

The holiday theming extends to the interior of the It’s a Small World attraction during Christmastime at Disneyland. Brandon Judd, Deseret News

It’s a Small World Holiday: What makes it so special? The iconic kid-centric ride gives off the same energy as when you drive around looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season.

There is a festive holiday feel throughout the ride, as decorative lights adorn the outside. Inside, holiday messages and decorations are strung throughout the entire ride, giving the classic attraction a different vibe during the holidays.

Jack Skellington is just one of the many additions that occur when the Haunted Mansion gets its holiday season overlay in the latter part of the year. Brandon Judd, Deseret News

Haunted Mansion Holiday: The overlay at Haunted Mansion actually begins with the Halloween season and starts in early September, and for good reason, though it doesn’t make it any less special during Christmastime.

This overlay is inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and brings his vision of a blend of Halloween and Christmas — with visits from Jack Skellington and friends — to the hallowed halls of the Haunted Mansion.

If you’re looking for a must-experience holiday overlay at Disney California Adventure, there’s a good option there, too.

The World of Color — Season of Light holiday overlay brings a Christmas vibe to the classic nighttime show at Disney California Adventure. Brandon Judd, Deseret News

World of Color — Season of Light: The World of Color nighttime spectacular has been a staple in at Disney California Adventure for quite some time, though its holiday overlay is unique from the standard show.

Yes, there are the typical water fountains and projected images exciting the crowds, but the added ambiance of Christmas music and classic Disney characters in holiday themes makes for a truly enjoyable experience.