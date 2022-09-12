Did Andrew Garfield win the Emmy? No.

Andrew Garfield lost the Emmy award for best actor in a limited series. This was the actor’s first Emmy nomination, and he competed with other seasoned actors like Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Colin Firth.

Michael Keaton won the Emmy for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in “Dopesick.”

What performance secured Garfield the nomination?

Garfield played detective Jeb Pyre in “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

In the show, Jeb Pyre investigated the murders of Brenda and Erica Lafferty.

Pyre’s character does not exist in real life.

Variety praised Garfield for his acting in this series saying, “He is also able to sell some of the scripts’ most indulgent lines, which might have worked better as a theater monologue than from the mouth of an exhausted detective on a hyper-realistic television show.”

What roles has Andrew Garfield played before?

Andrew Garfield played Eduardo Saverin in “The Social Network.” Saverin launched Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg and in the movie, the two have a falling out.

He also played Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the reboot of the superhero movie called “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Andrew Garfield in “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Sony Pictures

Garfield played Desmond Doss, a U.S. army corporal, in “Hacksaw Ridge.”

He starred as Father Rodrigues in the movie “Silence.” To prepare for his role in the film, Garfield had Fr. James Martin as his spiritual director, per USA Today. He fasted from food frequently over the course of six months and remained celibate. Father Rodrigues is a priest who goes to Japan while watching and experiencing persecution of Christians by the Japanese government.

Andrew Garfield, left, plays Father Rodrigues and Shinya Tsukamoto plays Mokichi in the film “Silence.” Paramount Pictures

That wasn’t Garfield’s only religious role. The Hollywood actor also played Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Jim Bakker was the husband of Tammy Faye and was a televangelist. Bakker was indicted on charges of fraud, and his sex scandal resulted in a divorce between Faye and Bakker.

Has Andrew Garfield won or been nominated for any other big awards?

Oscars

He was nominated for a best lead actor Oscar for his performance in “Hacksaw Ridge.” 2022: He was nominated for best lead actor for his performance in “Tick, Tick...Boom!”

Golden Globe