Monday, September 12, 2022 | 
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy, but her speech and song won our hearts

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Sheryl Lee Ralph in “Abbott Elementary – “Development Day.” (ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

ABC

Sheryl Lee Ralph won a career first for best supporting actress in a comedy series. Ralph plays Barbara Howard, a career teacher in the comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Before winning tonight, Ralph spoke with People magazine and described her journey to an Emmy nomination, “And thank God I didn’t give up on me because it’s been a rough climb, but it’s worth every step.”

Ralph started her acceptance speech by singing. She sang “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves while the crowd cheered her on and gave her a standing ovation.

She said, “Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

Sean Abrams called Ralph’s speech, “the best #Emmys acceptance speech of all time.”

Ralph made her debut in the comedy film “A Piece of the Action” before she went on to star as Deena Jones in the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls.” She received a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

She most recently starred in “Prepared” and “The Comeback Trail.”

