Lizzo’s emotional Emmys speech: “We need to tell more stories”

On Monday, Lizzo won her first Emmy for “Outstanding Competition Program.” Her program “Watch Out for The Big Grrrls” is available on Amazon Prime. Lizzo is an American singer and rapper who is famous for songs like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.”

What is “Watch Out for The Big Grrrls”?

The show was released on Amazon Prime on March 25, 2022.

It features 13 women who compete to be dancers for Lizzo.

The 13 contestants are Jayla Sullivan, Sydney Bell, Charity Holloway, Arianna Davis, Ashley Williams, Asia Banks, Kiara Mooring, Moesha Perez, Isabel Jones, Jasmine Morrison, Crystal Williams, Kimberly Arce and Ki’ana Rowland.

Despite it being a competition, reviewers admired how the women were supportive of one another. The Daily Beast said, “On paper, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls might sound like a pretty safe prospect; to a cynic’s ear, a house full of women getting along and supporting one another in their dreams doesn’t sound like a breeding ground for compelling stakes. But even if the series can veer dangerously close to treacly territory at times, it’s never saccharine or inauthentic in its tone.”

What did Lizzo say in her acceptance speech?