Betty White tribute at the Emmys: What were the best moments of her career?
John Legend sang as Betty White was given a tribute at the Emmys in 2022. What are her career highlights?
The week before her 100th birthday, Betty White passed away. According to the Deseret News, “White, known as “America’s sweetheart,” was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and won eight Emmys.” At the 2022 Emmys, she was given a tribute.
The “In Memoriam” segment began as John Legend took the stage. Betty White’s face splashed across the stage and some took to Twitter to express this sadness about White’s passing in December.
What were Betty White’s career highlights?
- According to Deseret News, White got her start on a variety show, “The actress got her big break in 1949 when she co-hosted Al Jarvis’ live variety show “Hollywood on Television,” per TVLine. Two years later, she was nominated for her first Emmy. White starred in hit series like “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.””
- White also starred in the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” as well as the movies “The Proposal” and “You Again.”
- She also was the oldest person to host “Saturday Night Alive.” When she hosted, Entertainment Weekly topped the ratings for prime time television.
- Four years before her passing, she was asked to join the Academy, which made her the oldest member of the Academy.