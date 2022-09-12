Betty White tribute at the Emmys: What were the best moments of her career?

The week before her 100th birthday, Betty White passed away. According to the Deseret News, “White, known as “America’s sweetheart,” was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and won eight Emmys.” At the 2022 Emmys, she was given a tribute.

The “In Memoriam” segment began as John Legend took the stage. Betty White’s face splashed across the stage and some took to Twitter to express this sadness about White’s passing in December.

What were Betty White’s career highlights?