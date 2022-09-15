Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk’ blatantly lied — and an update on Daredevil’s cameo

Disney+’s latest show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” made promises it couldn’t keep — and for all the right reasons.

Early on, Jennifer Walters — aka She-Hulk — broke the fourth wall and told the audience what they should and shouldn’t expect from the nine-episode series.

“I just want to make sure that you don’t think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows,” she said.

Walters may have meant what she said, but that hasn’t stopped “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” from including awesome celebrities every single week.

Spoilers ahead!

The first episode gave us Mark Ruffalo playing her cousin, Bruce Banner, or Smart Hulk.

Viewers also got to see Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Tim Roth makes an appearance as Abomination.

Megan Thee Stallion was also on the show, playing an exaggerated version of herself.

With five episodes already aired, fans are still expecting another much-awaited celebrity appearance.

Yes, that’s right. There’s at least one more cameo left.

When is Daredevil making an appearance on ‘She-Hulk’?

When TVLine asked director Kat Coiro when the fan-favorite Marvel character Daredevil is set to make an appearance, her response was cryptic.

“… and without giving too much away, there’s a certain someone who comes in later in the season, and it’s a pretty big episode,” she said.

Coiro directed the first four and last two episodes of the show. When asked if episodes 8 and 9 were the ones that featured Daredevil, she plainly said: “I will never tell.”

According to The Direct, Tatiana Maslany, who plays the title character, has opened up about the “tension” between Jennifer and Matthew Murdock.

“I don’t want to spoil it too much because it was a surprise to me as well, and it was so fun to like discover it. I just think that it’s very funny and it’s very … there’s a tension there that’s really interesting and yeah, Charlie (Cox) was fantastic to play with,” she said.

So, it’s clear that Daredevil shows up in the show. But when? That’s the big question.

In the last moments of Episode 5, Griffin Matthews, a superhero suit designer who is working on something for Jennifer, picks up a box in his studio while telling his co-workers to try and be more secretive.

Inside the box is Daredevil’s new horned yellow helmet.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is rated TV-14 and is available to stream on Disney+.