Don’t expect ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 anytime soon. Blame perfectionism

Reports allege that the Emmy-winning hit “Ted Lasso” is having a tough time with Season 3. The new season of the Apple TV+ series was originally supposed to air this past summer but production delays and perfectionism have gotten in the way.

The show is barely close to being finished. Series star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, who is also a writer and producer, reportedly pushed for the script for the third season to be rewritten, as industry news outlet Puck reported.

After filming began in March, more changes came to the pages, ultimately leading to the budget ballooning a reported 20% to 30% over what was discussed, making the latest season much more costly than the first two installments.

Sudeikis won an Emmy earlier this week for his role in the show. It was joyous until the actor said some ominous words: “We’ll see you for Season 3, at some point.”

When asked if Season 4 is going to happen, Sudeikis said he doesn’t know.

“It’s up to more factors than myself. The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production,” he said. “All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn’t say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be.”

Since Season 4 is up in the air, this may be the show’s last hurrah — explaining the obsession behind perfection.

“Ted Lasso” is rated TV-MA. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 3 does not have a release date.