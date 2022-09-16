Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 16, 2022 | 
Entertainment Television

Don’t expect ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 anytime soon. Blame perfectionism

Production delays and money problems have plagued the latest season of Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Don’t expect ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 anytime soon. Blame perfectionism
Jason Sudeikis, winner of the Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Ted Lasso,” poses in the press room.

Jason Sudeikis, winner of the Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Ted Lasso,” poses in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong, Invision via Associated Press

Reports allege that the Emmy-winning hit “Ted Lasso” is having a tough time with Season 3. The new season of the Apple TV+ series was originally supposed to air this past summer but production delays and perfectionism have gotten in the way.

The show is barely close to being finished. Series star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, who is also a writer and producer, reportedly pushed for the script for the third season to be rewritten, as industry news outlet Puck reported.

After filming began in March, more changes came to the pages, ultimately leading to the budget ballooning a reported 20% to 30% over what was discussed, making the latest season much more costly than the first two installments.

Related

Sudeikis won an Emmy earlier this week for his role in the show. It was joyous until the actor said some ominous words: “We’ll see you for Season 3, at some point.”

When asked if Season 4 is going to happen, Sudeikis said he doesn’t know.

“It’s up to more factors than myself. The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production,” he said. “All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn’t say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be.”

Since Season 4 is up in the air, this may be the show’s last hurrah — explaining the obsession behind perfection.

“Ted Lasso” is rated TV-MA. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 3 does not have a release date.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
5 Jean-Luc Godard movies to watch and where to stream them
Mermaids don’t exist. Why are we arguing about their race?
Some ‘Jeopardy!’ fans accused Ken Jennings of a ‘misogynistic’ ruling. They just don’t know the rules
I watched the Netflix documentary about Lori Vallow Daybell. Here are my top 3 reactions
Why Steve Young and Cosmo the Cougar are cheering for these 3 BYU students
‘The Great British Baking Show’ is back with a new season on Netflix. Here’s what we know