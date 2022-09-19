‘Dancing with the Stars’ is back — starring Selma Blair, Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey

“Dancing with the Stars” is finally back with Season 31. This time the dance competition show has a brand new home, with episodes airing on Disney+ instead of ABC.

That’s a big change for fans who’ve been watching since the first season made its debut in 2005.

Will that affect when episodes are aired? What about voting? You have questions and we have answers. Here’s everything you need to know about “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31.

When does ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 air?

The new season will premiere on Disney+ on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. MDT.

Disney has, in the past, released content overnight and this will be its first live prime-time show, per Decider.

Who is in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31?

Here is the entire list of celebrities and their partners joining the cast this season, hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, per CheatSheet.



Gabby Windey, “The Bachelorette,” with Val Chmerkovskiy.

with Val Chmerkovskiy. Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” with Pasha Pashkov.

with Pasha Pashkov. Shangela, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” with Gleb Savchenko.

Gleb Savchenko. Selma Blair, “Legally Blonde,” with Sasha Farber.

Trevor Donovan, “Beverly Hills 90210,” with Emma Slater.

Emma Slater. Daniel Durant, “CODA,” with Britt Stewart.

Jason Lewis, “Sex and the City,” with Peta Murgatroyd.

Cheryl Ladd, “Charlie’s Angels,” with Louis van Amstel.

Louis van Amstel. Country singer Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten.

Bodybuilder Joseph Baena with Season 30 winner Daniella Karagach.

Sam Champion, “Good Morning America,” with Cheryl Burke.

Cheryl Burke. Vinny Guadagnino, “Jersey Shore,” with KoKo Iwasaki.

Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’A’melio, “The D’Amelio Show” with Mark Ballas and Artem Chigvintsev, respectively.

How does ‘Dancing with the Stars’ voting work?

Instead of voting on an ABC app, fans will instead use Disney+ to pick their favorite contestants. Click on this link to cast your vote.

Per Decider, voting begins as soon as the episode airs and closes 10 minutes before the end of the episode. A vote can be cast up to 10 times.

For the first time, viewers in all time zones will be able to vote at the same time.

