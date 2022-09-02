Allegations against Armie Hammer and the Hammer family examined in Discovery+ docuseries

Debuting on the streaming service Discovery+, the three part docuseries “House of Hammer” will delve into the accusations of abuse leveled at actor Armie Hammer, as well as the alleged misdeeds of members of his family tree.

What are the allegations against Armie Hammer?

On Jan. 10, 2021, Hammer — an actor most famous for his roles in “The Social Network” and “Call Me By Your Name” and an heir to the Occidental Petroleum fortune — was accused of sexual misconduct by the anonymous instagram account @houseofeffie.

Several months later, Effie Angelova accused the actor of abuse and rape throughout a nearly five year relationship. Hammer denied all accusations. The Los Angeles Police Department investigated, wrapping in December 2021 without pressing any charges. Angelova’s attorney, Gloria Allred, has not confirmed whether Angelova and House of Effie are one and the same.

Throughout the following year, several more women came forward with accusations of abuse and emotional manipulation during relationships with Hammer. Rumors floated around the internet in the midst of much more serious allegations. Hammer was dropped by his agent, departed from several high profile projects and retreated to the Cayman Islands. According to reporting from Variety, he spent time at a treatment facility and is now working as a timeshare salesman at a Cayman Islands hotel resort.

What accusations will be in the docuseries?

Per Variety, “‘House of Hammer’ will examine different scandals over the course of five generations of Hammer’s family,” using the allegations against Hammer as a jumping off point to look at the reputed misconduct of past members of the Hammer family.

As Discovery’s Jason Sarlanis said in a statement, “The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With ‘House of Hammer’ we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever.”

The docuseries features interviews detailing claims about alleged physical and emotional abuse from various Hammer men. Hammer’s great-grandfather, Armand Hammer, the majority stakeholder in Occidental Petroleum, reportedly used his considerable power to blackmail and bribe and was eventually charged with illegal campaign contributions to Richard Nixon — funds which allegedly went to covering up the Watergate break-in. Armand Hammer’s son — Armie Hammer’s grandfather — Julian Hammer reportedly shot and killed a man over a gambling debt and was abusive toward his family. These allegations were leveled by Casey Hammer, the daughter of Julian Hammer and Armie Hamer’s aunt, who appears in the docuseries.

Per EW.com, Casey Hammer says in the docuseries, “I’ve let the Hammers control me so much my whole life. It’s time to stop. I refuse to be silenced.”

The docuseries is available for streaming on Discovery+.