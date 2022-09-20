Is the cost of Disney World affecting the ‘magic’?

Disney “enthusiasts” might not be feeling the magic as the cost of attending Disney World increases — if recent study is any indication.

A recent article in Fox Business highlighted a study that said 68.3% of “self-described Disney enthusiasts” reported that the increased costs of tickets have made them feel like the park has “lost its magic.”

“A whopping 92.6% reported that they believe the high costs for the park has made a vacation for the average family ‘out of reach,’” according to Fox Business.

The study was conducted by the gaming industry website Time2play. It surveyed 1,927 “self-reported Disney World enthusiasts” from a Facebook travel group.

How much does a Disney World ticket cost?

The study reported that the price of one ticket for Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 1971 was $3.50. When adjusting for inflation, that would mean tickets would be about $25.60 today, but tickets these days are now $109 to $159, depending on dates and add-ons to enhance the experience.

Meanwhile, 50% of the Disney enthusiasts that were polled reported canceling and rescheduling at least one trip because of the increase in ticket prices.

Time2play also found that reliable Disney World attenders said they expect to pay an average of 35.7% more for their next trip to the magic kingdom compared to their last one.

Additional Disney World costs

According to KTLA, not only are the tickets themselves going up in cost but there are also extra services that cost more money in order to avoid long wait times.

The Genie+ service is an extra $15 per person at the moment, but prices have varied throughout the year.

“I understand inflation and all of those things. I understand cost increases,” Matt Day, a father from Kentucky, told The Washington Post earlier this year. “I always had the impression that Disney was a family vacation destination, and that impression is why I was surprised to see how expensive it truly was — and how out of reach it is for most American families.”

