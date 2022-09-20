Fortnite Season 4 is shiny, goopy and features Brie Larson

Goodbye Fortnite Season 3 and hello Season 4. The latest installment, called Paradise, gives gamers new locations, new weapons and, with a new battle pass, new skins, per Polygon.

Here’s everything you need to know to come out as No. 1 in Fortnite Season 4.

The trailer introduces Brie Larson — aka Captain Marvel — as the Paradigm, and also introduces the Herald as the mysterious villain behind the chrome effect.

What’s the deal with chrome?

The game in this season features “a parasitic metallic substance” that take over bodies, “allowing them to morph into other human forms,” writes Kotaku’s John Walker.

The liquid goop form also allows players to walk through walls and can be used to run away quickly from enemies by sliding and gliding. Turing into this Chrome form gives fire and fall damage immunity for a short time.

Battle Pass for Fornite Paradise

As for the Battle Pass, which costs $11.99 a month, it gives access to six new skins and one secret skin, but its main purpose is to unlock content like gliders, sprays, emotes and more, per Forbes.

An updated map

New locations are chrome-covered spots like Herald’s Sanctum, where players can find special chests, covered in shiny chrome paint, containing EvoChrome weapons — namely the EvoChrome Shotgun and the EvoChrome Battle Rifle.