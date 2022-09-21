Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
Entertainment Music

Do you remember the 21st night of September? 5 covers of Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ to listen to today

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
From left, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind &amp; Fire perform at the Race to Erase MS drive-in event at the Rose Bowl, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.

Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Do you remember the 21st night of September?

Today’s the day when most people can’t get the song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire out of their head.

Though nothing can beat the original, here’s some covers that you can listen to throughout the day.

Full Flava (feat Chantay Savage)

This R&B version with a female vocalist is a fun new twist on the original.

John Tesh

If you like saxophone, this cover is for you. This version is mostly instrumental, and has a great sax break.

Taylor Swift

The singer-songwriter got some negative critiques for this slowed down version of the song, but the banjo adds a different twist.

You’ll notice that she changed the date from the 21st to the 28th of September. This is apparently her anniversary with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, according to Vox.

Trolls

With Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake joining Earth, Wind & Fire, this cover from DreamWork’s “Trolls” introduced a lot of kids to this classic song.

“December” — Earth, Wind & Fire

Not technically a cover because it’s sung by Earth, Wind & Fire, but you can’t miss this version.

This version is exactly the same as the original, except every mention of “September” has been changed to “December.”

