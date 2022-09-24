Tips and tricks to Disneyland’s mobile ordering service

Many of the quick-service restaurants located inside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure allow for mobile orders.

It’s a valuable service that allows guests to order food while waiting in lines for attractions, plan out their next meal and, in general, avoid one extra line to stand in.

Here’s a few tips and tricks to using Disneyland’s mobile food and beverage ordering service.

Line up orders in advance

Unlike Disney’s Genie+ and Lightning Lane services, you don’t have to be inside the parks to begin using the mobile ordering service — the past two trips I made to Disneyland, I’ve ordered breakfast while taking an Uber ride over to the parks.

Through the Disneyland app, the mobile ordering service gives users a time window — typically a half hour — for when they can head to the restaurant to pick up their food, and park goers can begin placing orders as early as 8 a.m., per Disneyland Tour Guide.

You can plan meals, or treats, ahead of time, and if you need to adjust that time, there is an option to change the window for when you pick up your food.

Plus, if you plan ahead and order something early that typically sells out, you’re guaranteed that order — it’s reserved for you once you place the order.

Search social media for recommendations

It seems there is a foodie at every restaurant nowadays, particularly at the Disney parks — someone willing to share their opinion on if a new item is worth trying.

A lot of Disney influencers use social media to review food, among other things, and are an excellent source of information for what new dishes or treats are a must-have, or even a must-avoid.

TikTok, in particular, has been a great source for me before Disney trips — a couple of my favorites include themagicalmillenial_ and thedavidvaughn.

Plan ahead

OK, this may sound like tip No. 1, but it’s a little different.

Before you even go on a trip, get at least a little familiar with where some of the quick-service restaurants you want to hit up are located within the parks.

It’s good to look at the Disneyland app in general prior to a trip and identify where restaurants with mobile order restaurants are located.

There have been many times — mostly prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when mobile order was available but not promoted as heavily by Disney — where I was hungry but wasn’t super familiar with what mobile order options were available nearest me.

It’s like when you absentmindedly jump on Netflix at night with no particular show in mind and spend 45 minutes looking for something to watch, only to fall asleep before you get five minutes into the show.

With a little knowledge of where and what is available with Disney’s mobile order service, you’re less likely to miss out, or be hangry while desperately searching for a quick bite.