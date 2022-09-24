FanX Salt Lake City brought epic costumes. Here are our favorites

Everywhere you look, there is someone dressed up as their favorite movie or TV character in downtown Salt Lake City right now. FanX, the annual comic convention in Salt Lake City, is underway — so don’t be alarmed if you see a Spider-Man or Cinderella on the street.

Taking place at the Salt Palace Convention Center, the events launched earlier on Thursday, featuring panels, speakers like Gaten Matarazzo and Grace Wan Dien from “Stranger Things,” hundreds of vendors, photo-ops and plenty of cosplay.

Although I wasn’t dressed up as anything, I was determined to find those who did it best on Friday, the second day of events.

Thousands of people, young and old, celebrated their love for fictional characters by going all in. Some were professionals, like a Daniel Radcliffe look-alike, who was British and dressed up as Harry Potter. Meanwhile, others embraced masks and face paint.

Many people got a chance to dress up together — like the three ladies dressed up as witches from “Hocus Pocus” or this family’s “Batman” themed outfits. (They were prepared with poses).

And one group tried to recreate parts of the Mario universe, featuring Shy Guy and even the carnivorous Piranha Plants, though the latter looked uncomfortable to talk in.

Walking through the jam-packed aisles, Deseret News also bumped into Waldo, or Waldos, based on the children’s book “Where’s Waldo?”

Meanwhile, on the second floor, Tinker Bell was engaging in conversation with Captain Hook. When asked for a photo, she said yes. Together they posed, with a comical expression that fit perfectly with their costumes.