Stumped on today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints

Today’s Wordle is relatively easy.But if you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:



The word contains one vowel.

There are no repeated letters.

The word does not have any unusual letter combinations or letters that are rarely used.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

Wordle spinoffs

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Scorn.

According to Merriam-Webster, “scorn” has a few definitions, including:



“Open dislike and disrespect or mockery often mixed with indignation.”

“An expression of contempt or derision.”

“Reject or dismiss as contemptible or unworthy.”

Check back tomorrow for hints on the next Wordle.