It’s official: The 2023 Met Gala now has a theme

The German designer who said “fashion is not art” will be honored at this year’s Met Gala.



Driving the news: The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was announced Friday — “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The gala will pay homage to one of modern fashion’s biggest icons, Lagerfield, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Per tradition, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May — meaning that in 2023, it will take place on May 1.

In a press release, the Met said it would honor the late designer by displaying approximately 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs alongside his sketches.

Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Met, told CNN the 2023 theme was inspired by the way Lagerfeld’s design assistants praised the designer at his memorial service. “I was so fascinated with how they communicated (with Lagerfeld), which was by drawings,” said Bolton.

What they’re saying: Fashion fanatics shared their enthusiasm for this year’s theme. Fans of the event are hopeful the celebrity attendees live up to expectations.

Met Gala 2023’s theme is probably one of my favorites in the last years. Karl deserves to be this honored, im already so excited for the looks 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/ZiaQkXEhNd — rita (@ritavelha) September 30, 2022

Me: MET Gala 2023 theme is based on Karl Lagerfeld, a legend of the fashion industry. Celebrities will not be able to mess this one up



Celebs:pic.twitter.com/eun0rp3AUW — dizigirl (@dizideee) September 30, 2022

2023 Met Gala theme has been announced, and all I’m saying is we better see some 90s Chanel Tweed or I’m suing — millie henderson (@Millie_Rose6) September 30, 2022

2023 met gala theme being Karl Lagerfeld is EVERYTHING this better be good — emma (@emmaalydie) September 30, 2022

Details: The Met will spotlight Lagerfeld’s work from May 5 to July 16. Lagerfeld is known for his work as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and Chloé.

