Friday, September 30, 2022 | 
It’s official: The 2023 Met Gala now has a theme

The German designer who said ‘fashion is not art’ will be honored at this year’s Met Gala

By  Margaret Darby
Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York.

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

The German designer who said “fashion is not art” will be honored at this year’s Met Gala.

  • Driving the news: The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was announced Friday — “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The gala will pay homage to one of modern fashion’s biggest icons, Lagerfield, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019.
  • Per tradition, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May — meaning that in 2023, it will take place on May 1.
  • In a press release, the Met said it would honor the late designer by displaying approximately 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs alongside his sketches.
Related

  • Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Met, told CNN the 2023 theme was inspired by the way Lagerfeld’s design assistants praised the designer at his memorial service. “I was so fascinated with how they communicated (with Lagerfeld), which was by drawings,” said Bolton.

What they’re saying: Fashion fanatics shared their enthusiasm for this year’s theme. Fans of the event are hopeful the celebrity attendees live up to expectations.

Details: The Met will spotlight Lagerfeld’s work from May 5 to July 16. Lagerfeld is known for his work as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and Chloé.

  • The invite-only fundraiser is known to provide its exclusive guests with an opportunity to make political statements. Lagerfeld has been criticized for making controversial comments in the past, including critiquing members of the British royal family and calling Adele “fat.”
  • Lagerfeld is not the first designer highlighted at the Met Gala. The benefit has previously featured Christian Dior, Comme des Garçons and Gianni Versace.
  • The co-chairs for this year’s event have not been revealed. Last year’s co-chairs were Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

