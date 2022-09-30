‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Disney+: What you need to know

The Sanderson sisters are hitting the screen again in “Hocus Pocus 2” — the sequel to “Hocus Pocus.” Released Friday on Disney+, this Halloween movie is generating buzz because the first “Hocus Pocus” was such a widely beloved movie.

Here’s what you should know before watching it with your family.

The breakdown

“Hocus Pocus 2” explains the origin story of the Sanderson sisters, who appeared in the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus.”

In the new film, a teenager lights a candle in the abandoned witch house, bringing the sisters back to Salem.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters in the film.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is rated PG for action, macabre humor and some language, according to IMDb.

Why should you know about ‘Hocus Pocus 2’?

The 1993 “Hocus Pocus” was popular and still persists as a classic Halloween movie. Reviews of “Hocus Pocus 2” are already out from The New York Times, The Guardian and Mashable.

Time will tell how popular this sequel is, but the first movie is one to know.

What’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ about?

According to People (warning: article has spoilers), the movie explains how the Sanderson sisters return from their initial demise in the first movie. The film traces their interaction with a new group of teenagers and also gives their origin story.

What is ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ rated and why?

It’s rated PG for macabre humor, action and some language. The film avoids anything overtly graphic.

Can you watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with the whole family?

This movie seems to be made for tweens. The whole family could enjoy this movie.

