Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October

Don’t know what to watch? Netflix has exciting movies coming for the month of October, filled with supernatural mysteries, troubled spirits, epic battles and loads of scheming — just in time for the Halloween season.

Here are the top four Netflix releases in October.

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’

Release date: Oct. 4.

Synopsis: Per Netflix, “When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost.”

Rating: It is rated PG-13 for thematic material, some strong language, violent content and brief drug material.

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’

Release date: Oct. 14.

Synopsis: Per Netflix, “A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.”

Rating: It is rated TV-14 for language.

‘The School for Good and Evil’

Release date: Oct. 19.

Synopsis: Per Netflix, “Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series ‘The School for Good and Evil’ by Soman Chainani.”

Rating: It is rated PG-13 for violence and action, and some frightening images.

‘Wendell & Wild’

Release date: Oct. 28 on Netflix and in select theaters on Oct. 21.

Synopsis: Per Netflix, “From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele comes ‘Wendell & Wild,’ an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.”

Rating: It is rated PG-13 for some thematic material, violence, substance use and brief strong language.