Chris Pratt: From ‘Parks and Rec’ to movie franchise stardom, here’s a timeline of his career

Chris Pratt’s stepping stone to stardom was his role as Andy Dwyer in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.” Now, the actor is a household name and seems to be attached to all of the big movie franchises.

Consider his latest and upcoming releases — “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Jurassic World Dominion” and a still-untitled “Super Mario” movie. Even the upcoming “Garfield” movie features the 43-year-old star.

Even though Pratt has worked on major Hollywood titles, especially as of late, he had a struggle-filled start. His family moved to Lake Stevens, Washington, when he was a child. Pratt acted in school plays and later enrolled in acting courses at a community college.

He dropped out of school and moved to Maui, Hawaii. There, he set up camp on a beach and started waiting tables at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. As luck would have it, Pratt got recruited by director Rae Dawn Chong (“Commando”) who gave him a part in “Cursed Part 3,” a comedy horror, according to Entertainment Weekly.

After his first big role, he decided to stay in Los Angeles.

Here is a timeline of Chris Pratt’s career trajectory:

2009

After a few minor roles and recurring roles in “Everwood” and “The O.C.,” Pratt appeared in “Parks and Recreation,” a show that aired for seven seasons. His character wasn’t meant to stay on the show past six episodes, but producer Michael Schur told The AV Club that Pratt was “too funny to not use.”

Pratt also played Officer Roman Duda in “Jennifer’s Body” (which is rated R) and Fletcher Flemson, Emma’s fiancé, in “Bride Wars” during this year.

2011

Pratt played former Oakland Athletics first baseman Scott Hatteberg in “Moneyball.” He also played minor roles in “Take Me Home Tonight” and “What’s Your Number?” (which are both rated R), as well as “10 Years.”

2012

In the rom-com “The Five-Year Engagement” (which is rated R), Pratt played Alex Eilhauer, the best friend to Jason Segel’s leading character, according to Fansided. The scene where he delivers his best-man speech is a notable one.

He also played a Navy SEAL in the highly rated film “Zero Dark Thirty” (which is rated R).

2013

Pratt plays the supporting role of Brett, a “sad-sack lawyer” with four kids, in the film “Delivery Man,” according to the Denver Post.

2014

After playing a few other supporting roles leading up to this year, Pratt voiced Emmet in “The Lego Movie,” a top-rated animated movie. He had previously voiced Cooper in the animated series “Ben 10” in 2010.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was also released this year, with Pratt in the leading role as Peter Quill, a space adventurer. This film affirmed the actor’s promising future in Hollywood.

2015

Shortly after these two big releases, Pratt took center stage again with the release of “Jurassic World,” a blockbuster reboot of the classic film franchise, where he played Owen Grady.

2016

Taking on new challenges, Pratt starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in “Passengers.” But a noteworthy performance was with Denzel Washington in “The Magnificent Seven” (which is rated R), where he plays “a charismatic gambler named Josh Faraday,” per The Lantern.

2017

His character Peter Quill makes a comeback with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” deemed “almost as fun — if not quite as thrillingly fresh — as its predecessor,” according to Rotten Tomatoes Critics consensus.

2018

His character of heroic researcher Grady comes back in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” And, before you know it, Pratt is onscreen again with Quill in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

2019

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” is released this year, and Pratt also makes an appearance in “Avengers: Endgame.”

2020

Speaking of animated movies, Pratt voiced Barley Lightfoot, a young elf trying to bring his father to life, in the Pixar film “Onward.” Tom Holland co-starred in the film.

2021

Switching things up again, the American star not only acted but also executive produced the Amazon film “The Tomorrow War,” marking a first for him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

2022

This year brought back his characters Quill in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and Grady in “Jurassic World Dominion.” He also starred in the controversial Amazon series “The Terminal List.”

What are Chris Pratt’s upcoming projects?

The actor is set to star in “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (2022), the untitled “Super Mario” movie (2023), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (2023) and “Garfield” (2024).