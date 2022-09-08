Jerry Seinfeld tried being a fashion mogul. The internet laughed

What’s the deal with street wear?

Fashion brand Kith needed a fresh face for its upcoming fall 2022 collection, and it chose to branch away from fashion and dive into comedy. The brand picked Jerry Seinfeld as the new face of Kith’s campaign.

The 68-year-old comedian posed in a blue baseball hat paired with a football jacket in one shot, a gray sweatpants set in another and an embroidered jean set in the third photo, clicked by Mark Seliger.

In one shot, Seinfeld wore a white shirt paired with a beige flower-patterned jacket, along with jeans and sneakers with bright neon stripes.

Jerry Seinfeld for Kith Fall 2022. The most important thing you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/zD8MO54Q8z — JEWCY (@jewcymag) September 6, 2022

Known for the baseball cap and casual jacket look, the shoot elevated Seinfeld’s style.

The pictures were first posted to the brand’s Instagram account and the “Comedians in cars Getting Coffee” host reposted them.

“I was honored to be a part of Ronnie Fieg’s brilliant idea to do a kith collection that will benefit CUNY and my alma mater Queens College. Shooting these pics with Ronnie and my friend Mark Seliger was just plain fun all day,” Seinfield said in the caption. Fieg founded the fashion brand in 2010.

The photos took the internet by storm and the memes inevitably started rolling in.

i can’t believe Kith turned Jerry into a creative director who’s best work was a McDonald’s commercial in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Rj44CBQZ3G — patrick. (@imPatrickT) September 6, 2022

Did Kith set out to single handily ruin Wallabees with that NY logo? And lets be real Jerry never wore a Wallies a day in his stone washed denim nike air cornballs life. Still Kith went for it, so theres that. — Dante Ross (@DanteRoss) September 6, 2022

Jerry Seinfeld looking for his next girlfriend https://t.co/kInmsvvgnt pic.twitter.com/5eXzGZs5yC — S L A M ! (COMMISSIONS OPENED!!) (@ComicNerdSam) September 6, 2022

why Jerry Seinfeld look like a web3 startup founder who pays Forbes for features then puts “as seen in Forbes” on the company website pic.twitter.com/vTv1gErrwx — litquidity (@litcapital) September 6, 2022

The collection itself is described as “an evolution of the brand and showcases forays into new product categories and fabric executions,” the brand said in a press release.

“These include a range of leather apparel crafted in Italy with a custom debossed paisley pattern, mohair leopard print cardigans, colourblocked wrinkle-nylon hybrid jackets, multi-striped woven chenille jackets and pants, flocked denim to create a velour hand-feel, and a range of sherpa outerwear,” Kith said.

The new collection is a partnership with the City University of New York.