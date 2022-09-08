Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 
Entertainment Culture

Jerry Seinfeld tried being a fashion mogul. The internet laughed

Photos for Kith’s fall collection 2022 took the internet by storm and the memes inevitably started rolling in

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Jerry Seinfeld tried being a fashion mogul. The internet laughed
Jerry Seinfeld arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on June 4, 2018.

Jerry Seinfeld arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on June 4, 2018. The comedian’s efforts at fashion have provided big laughs.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

What’s the deal with street wear?

Fashion brand Kith needed a fresh face for its upcoming fall 2022 collection, and it chose to branch away from fashion and dive into comedy. The brand picked Jerry Seinfeld as the new face of Kith’s campaign.

The 68-year-old comedian posed in a blue baseball hat paired with a football jacket in one shot, a gray sweatpants set in another and an embroidered jean set in the third photo, clicked by Mark Seliger.

In one shot, Seinfeld wore a white shirt paired with a beige flower-patterned jacket, along with jeans and sneakers with bright neon stripes.

Known for the baseball cap and casual jacket look, the shoot elevated Seinfeld’s style.

The pictures were first posted to the brand’s Instagram account and the “Comedians in cars Getting Coffee” host reposted them.

“I was honored to be a part of Ronnie Fieg’s brilliant idea to do a kith collection that will benefit CUNY and my alma mater Queens College. Shooting these pics with Ronnie and my friend Mark Seliger was just plain fun all day,” Seinfield said in the caption. Fieg founded the fashion brand in 2010.

The photos took the internet by storm and the memes inevitably started rolling in.

The collection itself is described as “an evolution of the brand and showcases forays into new product categories and fabric executions,” the brand said in a press release.

“These include a range of leather apparel crafted in Italy with a custom debossed paisley pattern, mohair leopard print cardigans, colourblocked wrinkle-nylon hybrid jackets, multi-striped woven chenille jackets and pants, flocked denim to create a velour hand-feel, and a range of sherpa outerwear,” Kith said.

The new collection is a partnership with the City University of New York.

Next Up In Entertainment
How the heck did we get a bloody, deranged Winnie the Pooh movie?
‘Knives Out 2’ trailer: Daniel Craig returns for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Dana Perino’s dog Jasper died last year. Why did so many people mourn his loss?
Which top 10 act will win the ‘AGT’ finale?
Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ is using post-credits scenes in a different way
Wendy’s has officially brought back this popular menu item