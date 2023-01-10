Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | 
Entertainment U.S. & World

Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints

The Wordle for Jan. 10 is a bit challenging

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints
Wordle is a global phenomenon that has taken the world by storm.

Wordle, a five-letter word game, has taken the world by storm.

The New York Times Company

The Wordle for Jan. 10 is a bit challenging — it’s taking players an average of 4.1 guesses in easy mode and 4 in hard mode, per the website Tom’s Guide.

If you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:

  • The word contains one vowel.
  • There are no repeated letters.
  • All of the letters are fairly common.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

Related

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Grimy.

According to Merriam-Webster, “grimy” has one definition: “dirty.”

Synonyms for “grimy” include:

  • Dingy.
  • Dusty.
  • Filthy.
  • Grungy.
  • Muddy.
  • Unclean.

Check back tomorrow for more Wordle answers.

Next Up In Entertainment
Nintendonitis: America’s digital addiction
This youth choir got the second golden buzzer on ‘AGT-All Stars’
The Romeo and Juliet lawsuit raises a question: where were their parents?
Lizzo says ‘cancel culture is appropriation,’ has become ‘misused and misdirected’
‘AGT’ legend, ventriloquist Terry Fator returns to show for special performance
How to stay awake while watching a movie