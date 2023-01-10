Angela Bassett wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ makes history for Marvel

Angela Bassett made history on Tuesday when she took the stage to accept a Golden Globe for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” marking Marvel’s first major acting award.

“I’m so nervous. My heart is beating,” Bassett said, recalling the time she accepted a Golden Globe in 1994 for playing the lead role of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

She plays Queen Ramona, the mother of T’Challa, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman.

“By the grace of God, I stand here grateful,” she said while thanking her cast and crew before remembering her late castmate.

“Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together. With love, we mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” she said, per CNN News.

“We have joy in knowing that with this historic ‘Black Panther’ series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera,” she said.

The film has an 84% critic score and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Her other major acting and voiceover credits include “Avengers,” “Wendell & Wild,” “Soul,” and “Bumblebee.”

