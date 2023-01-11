Facebook Twitter
Twitter is making fun of Austin Butler for still using his Elvis voice

The actor won a Golden Globe Tuesday night for his performance in ‘Elvis’

By Margaret Darby
Austin Butler poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama, for “Elvis” at the Golden Globe Awards.

Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama, for “Elvis” at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

The “Elvis voice” still hasn’t left the building.

Austin Butler won a Golden Globe last night for his performance in “Elvis,” but fans were shocked to hear that the California actor still hasn’t parted ways with the King of Rock’s Mississippi drawl.

Driving the news: When Butler gave his acceptance speech for the award, fans noticed that his voice still hadn’t returned to its previous state — he is still speaking with the voice and accent that he used while portraying Elvis Presley in the film.

According to Butler, “I had three years where that (Elvis) was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” per BuzzFeed News.

What they’re saying: Fans are roasting Butler on Twitter for still speaking in the “Elvis voice,” and wonder if it will ever stop.

The details: Butler played Presley in the “Elvis” biopic, which came to theaters last summer.

  • “Elvis” was well-received by critics — most notably for Butler’s performance. “Butler captures the smoldering physicality of Elvis the performer, as well as the playfulness and vulnerability that drove the crowds wild,” wrote The New York Times.
  • “Elvis” was also nominated at the Golden Globes for best picture, drama, but the award went to “The Fablemans.”
  • Butler will appear in “Dune: Part Two,” which hits theaters at the end of 2023.

