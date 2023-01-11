Twitter is making fun of Austin Butler for still using his Elvis voice

The “Elvis voice” still hasn’t left the building.

Austin Butler won a Golden Globe last night for his performance in “Elvis,” but fans were shocked to hear that the California actor still hasn’t parted ways with the King of Rock’s Mississippi drawl.

Driving the news: When Butler gave his acceptance speech for the award, fans noticed that his voice still hadn’t returned to its previous state — he is still speaking with the voice and accent that he used while portraying Elvis Presley in the film.

According to Butler, “I had three years where that (Elvis) was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” per BuzzFeed News.

What they’re saying: Fans are roasting Butler on Twitter for still speaking in the “Elvis voice,” and wonder if it will ever stop.

Have we checked on the hypnotist that’s holding Austin Butler in a perpetual Elvis voice trance? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rcD4caT30w — Radhika H. ☃️ (@radicalxrad) January 11, 2023

it would’ve been hilarious if austin butler switched off the elvis voice mid-acceptance speech for the award — ceo of kory (@korysverse) January 11, 2023

Has Elvis’ ghost taken over Austin Butler? Sir blink twice if you need help #goldenglobes — tay ☆ (@taylortrash420) January 11, 2023

i just need to know if austin butler is doing the elvis voice for DUNE 2 — karen han (@karenyhan) January 11, 2023

have never committed to anything the way austin butler has committed to the elvis voice — zoë ✨🌙 (@zoenone0none) January 11, 2023

Austin Butler really isn’t giving this Elvis voice up until he gets the Oscar, is he? — 💉#ZappeHive, JD💉 (@Nathan_TheThird) January 11, 2023

The details: Butler played Presley in the “Elvis” biopic, which came to theaters last summer.

