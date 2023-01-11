Why Shelly Miscavige was mentioned in Golden Globes

At the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, host Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Shelly Miscavige while he was holding three Golden Globe awards.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” Carmichael said, according to The Wrap.

Carmichael made the joke due to Cruise’s longtime affiliation with the Church of Scientology. Miscavige is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige.

CNN reported, “In 2013, after actress and former Scientology member Leah Remini raised concern publicly that Shelly Miscavige had not been seen out in public for some time, the Los Angeles Police Department said detectives had made contact with Shelly Miscavige and found her to be alive and safe.”

According to CNN, Cruise returned the awards when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was facing criticism for lack of diversity, “specifically its lack of Black members, as well as ethical questions related to financial benefits to some of its 87 members brought to light in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.”

