Octavia Spencer, Leah Remini, Nicolas Cage and others pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

On Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley passed away from cardiac arrest at 54. This news comes just two days after her last public appearance, the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where her father’s memory was honored by the recognition of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her father, “Elvis.”

During his acceptance speech for winning Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, Austin Butler thanked Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley. He said, “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Fans now say the speech lingers hauntingly, having been spoken just two days before her death, amid speculation of Presley looking unwell at the award show, per Entertainment Tonight.

Others are pointing out Presley’s happiness after the success of “Elvis” on the awards circuit thus far. Upon Butler’s win for his portrayal of her father, Presley told People, “I’m so happy,” providing fans some solace in the wake of her tragic death.

How are her peers remembering her?

Her mother said in a statement to People: “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

As the news of her untimely death circulated, condolences from her friends and peers began to roll in as well.

Nicolas Cage shared an emotional tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her tragic death on Thursday https://t.co/8AsftwV28q pic.twitter.com/MQsGRXBEqg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 13, 2023

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) January 13, 2023

On Instagram, John Travolta paid tribute, saying, “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Singer Pink shared a photo of the two of them to Instagram, writing, “Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny ... smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔”