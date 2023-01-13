Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 13, 2023 | 
Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Octavia Spencer, Leah Remini, Nicolas Cage and others pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

‘Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room and I am heartbroken,’ Nicolas Cage said

By Asia Bown Asia Bown
SHARE Octavia Spencer, Leah Remini, Nicolas Cage and others pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley speak to fans gathered at a candlelight vigil at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Tenn. home.

Priscilla Presley, left, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, and Lisa Marie Presley, right, Elvis Presley’s and Priscilla Presley’s daughter, speak to fans gathered at a candlelight vigil at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Tenn. home, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012. Lisa Marie passed away from cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023.

Mark Humphrey, Associated Press

On Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley passed away from cardiac arrest at 54. This news comes just two days after her last public appearance, the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where her father’s memory was honored by the recognition of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her father, “Elvis.”

During his acceptance speech for winning Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, Austin Butler thanked Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley. He said, “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Fans now say the speech lingers hauntingly, having been spoken just two days before her death, amid speculation of Presley looking unwell at the award show, per Entertainment Tonight.

Others are pointing out Presley’s happiness after the success of “Elvis” on the awards circuit thus far. Upon Butler’s win for his portrayal of her father, Presley told People, “I’m so happy,” providing fans some solace in the wake of her tragic death.

How are her peers remembering her?

Her mother said in a statement to People: “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

As the news of her untimely death circulated, condolences from her friends and peers began to roll in as well.

On Instagram, John Travolta paid tribute, saying, “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Singer Pink shared a photo of the two of them to Instagram, writing, “Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny ... smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔”

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
James Holzhauer is returning to ‘Jeopardy!’ for a big tournament — with Ken Jennings as host
Board games to play when the power goes out
Why do dogs tilt their heads?
The case for rewatching ‘Pride & Prejudice: A Latter-day Saint Comedy’
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has record-breaking sales
Original 90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dead at 56